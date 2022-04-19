springfield-news-sun logo
Houston's Altuve leaves game with hamstring injury in 8th

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Jose Altuve after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Jose Altuve after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday night's 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring.

Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

“We’ll have more answers (Tuesday)," manager Dusty Baker said. “He will see the doctor. I can say that."

Altuve said he would have tests done, but wasn't sure exactly what those would be.

“I’m actually feeling better than what I was expecting but we’ll see tomorrow," he said.

He was replaced by pinch runner Aledmys Díaz with the Astros leading 7-3.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

