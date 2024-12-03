Houston's Al-Shaair suspended 3 games without pay following violent hit to head of Jags' Lawrence

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended by the NFL without pay for three games Tuesday for repeated violations of player safety rules following his hit to the head of Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, which led to a concussion.

Al-Shaair's punishment was announced by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan. In his letter to Al-Shaair, Runyan noted that he has had multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons.