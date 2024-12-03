Houston's Al-Shaair suspended 3 games without pay following violent hit to head of Jags' Lawrence

Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended by the NFL without pay for three games for repeated violations of player safety rules following his hit to the head of Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, which led to a concussion
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Lawrence was injured on the play. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Lawrence was injured on the play. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended by the NFL without pay for three games Tuesday for repeated violations of player safety rules following his hit to the head of Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, which led to a concussion.

Al-Shaair's punishment was announced by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan. In his letter to Al-Shaair, Runyan noted that he has had multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons.

Back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left shoulder, Lawrence scrambled left on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter of Houston's 23-20 win on Sunday. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is looked at by trainers after a late hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17, right) jumps on Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) after his late hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field on a cart after getting injured on a late hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

