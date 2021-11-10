Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner scheduled a news conference about the investigation for later Wednesday. He has not held a briefing since Saturday, but released a statement this week confirming that he met with Scott before the show to express his concerns about safety. Finner has not publicly specified those concerns.

The festival grounds and stage where Scott performed have yet to be disassembled as authorities and attorneys representing the injured and their families continued combing the area. The festival was held on a parking lot that is part of NRG Park, a complex consisting of stadiums, an arena and a convention center.

Bernon Blount said his son and 9-year-old grandson, Ezra, attended the festival together but became separated during the crowd surge. He said Tuesday that the child was in a medically induced coma at a Houston hospital.

“I'm angry because it’s disrupted our family, and this could have been avoided if people in positions of power had done the right thing,” Blount said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the formation of a task force to develop concert safety recommendations, which he said would “ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again.”

Emergency plans for the Astroworld music festival did not include protocols for dangerous crowd surges like the one that unfolded during the rush to see Scott, who founded the festival. More than 20 lawsuits have been filed, accusing organizers of failing to implement simple crowd-control measures or staff properly. Those being sued include Scott, Live Nation, and rapper Drake, who performed with Scott.

Houston police and fire departments have said they reviewed and approved safety plans. But the union head of the Houston Fire Department pushed back Tuesday, saying firefighters did not have a presence inside the festival and were not given radios to communicate directly with organizers.

Experts say crowd surge deaths happen because people are packed into a space so tightly that they can't get enough oxygen. It's not usually because they're being trampled.

Authorities have said part of their investigation will include reviewing whether the concert promoter and others behind the festival adhered to the plans submitted.

There is a long history of similar catastrophes at concerts, as well as sporting and religious events. In 1979, 11 people were killed as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum to see a concert by The Who. Other crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people at a soccer match in Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Caption Edgar Acosta, the father of Houston concert victim Axel Acosta Avila, speaks at a news conference with an attorney in Houston on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted

Caption From left, Jonathan Espinoza, Eligio Garcia and Bryan Espinoza, who all attended the Travis Scott concert at Astroworld, listen during a news conference at the Rick Ramos Law office, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Houston. Ramos is expected to file a lawsuit on behalf of some 30 concert attendees claiming personal injury while at the Astroworld concert. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption Camron Ann Mott, left, and Ashley Chapa, right, who both attended the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, hold hand as other potential litigants speak at a press conference at the Rick Ramos Law office Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Houston. Ramos is expected to file a lawsuit on behalf of some 30 concert attendants claiming personal injury while at the concert. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Caption The Astroworld main stage where Travis Scott was performing Friday evening where a surging crowd killed eight people, sits full of debris from the concert, in a parking lot at NRG Center on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Houston. ( Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Caption Joel Acosta fights back emotion as he listens during a press conference about his brother Axel Acosta Avila's death Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the law office of Tony Buzbee in Houston. The family and Buzbee announced a lawsuit in response to the 21-year-old's death at the Astroworld music festival. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted