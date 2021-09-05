Houser pitches 3-hitter for 1st pro shutout, Brews top Cards

The Brewers added three runs in the second on RBI singles by Rowdy Tellez and Urias and a ground-rule double by Luke Maile.

Kim exited with two outs in the second after Willy Adames got Milwaukee's seventh hit.

Jake Woodford took over and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Andrew Miller threw a bullpen session without issue and could return from the injured list sometime in the next week, manager Mike Shildt said.

Brewers: OF Avisail Garcia sat out a second straight game with a sore hamstring. The injury isn’t serious, according to manager Craig Counsell, but the Brewers are taking a cautious approach to get Garcia back to full strength for the stretch run.

UP NEXT

The series wraps up Sunday with Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.27 ERA) facing off against Cardinals left-hander Jon Lester (5-6, 5.05).

Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser gestures after throwing a complete baseball game shutout during the ninth inning of a against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias smiles during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser, right, hugs Luke Maile, left, after throwing a complete baseball game shutout during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee.

A fans holds up a sign as St. Louis Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim (33) exits a baseball game during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias hits an RBI-single during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers' Luke Maile hits an RBI-double during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee.