House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case

Republicans rallied around Trump in the leadup to his indictment Tuesday, labeling Bragg’s investigation a “political persecution." Jordan and other senior GOP lawmakers see Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who were top deputies tasked with running the investigation on a day-to-day basis, as catalysts for Bragg's decision to move ahead with the hush money case.

Both men started on the probe under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., and Bragg asked them to stay when he took office in January. Both Vance and Bragg are Democrats.

The Trump indictment centers on allegations that he falsified internal business records at his private company while trying to cover up an effort to illegally influence the 2016 election by arranging payments that silenced claims potentially harmful to his candidacy. It includes 34 counts of falsifying records related to checks Trump sent to his personal lawyer and problem-solver to reimburse him for his role in paying off a porn actor who said she had an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Pomerantz released a book earlier this year titled “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account.” In the book, he said that Vance authorized him in December 2021 to seek Trump’s indictment. He has portrayed the hush-money payments — made or arranged by Cohen — as perhaps the most challenging and legally fraught of the potential cases against the former president.

Jordan wrote Thursday that Pomerantz should be allowed to cooperate since he has “already discussed many of the topics relevant to our oversight” in the book he published and promoted. He goes on to say that Pomerantz’s own book details how the case into “Trump appears to have been politically motivated.”

“Specifically, you describe your eagerness to investigate President Trump, writing that you were ‘delighted’ to join an unpaid group of lawyers advising on the Trump investigations, and joking that salary negotiations had gone ‘great’ because you would have paid to join the investigation,” the Jordan letter continued.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of former President Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.