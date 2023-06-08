House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc

It was unclear until late Wednesday if Comer would accept the offer even as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that would suffice.

The FBI has called the contempt vote unwarranted considering the bureau had “continuously demonstrated its commitment to accommodate the committee’s request,” while protecting the safety of sources and the integrity of ongoing investigations.

But Comer has consistently said that the only way for the FBI to comply with the subpoena is to provide an unredacted copy of the document.

FBI officials already showed a redacted version of the several-page form to Comer and Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the committee, during a 90-minute briefing Monday. The bureau described that briefing as an “extraordinary accommodation" where both men were able to take notes on the document and ask questions.