House prepares short-term bill keeping government open

Democrats controlling the White House and Congress want to show voters they can govern effectively. Republicans hoping to win House and Senate majorities in November's elections don't want distractions from inflation, the persistent pandemic and other issues.

The federal fiscal year runs through Sept. 30. With none of the 12 annual spending bills completed, the government is now in its fifth month of running at spending levels approved during President Donald Trump's last months in office.

Negotiators have been trying to work out overall spending levels for defense and domestic programs so they can begin writing detailed spending bills. They're also bargaining over policy provisions, such as long-running restrictions on using federal money to pay for abortions.

Their goal is to finish all 12 spending measures and send them to President Joe Biden for his signature by March 11.

Lawmakers are trying to finish the latest stop-gap bill early because the House leaves later this week for a recess of more than two weeks. The Senate plans to be in session for the next two weeks before taking a week off.