House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The request seeks records about events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, including communication within the White House and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington, including an event at the Ellipse featuring then-President Donald Trump before thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The request seeks records about events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, including communication within the White House and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington, including an event at the Ellipse featuring then-President Donald Trump before thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Nation & World
By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a host of records from Donald Trump’s White House and several of his administration’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a host of records from Donald Trump's White House and several of his administration's intelligence and law enforcement agencies, in what is a sweeping start to lawmakers' review of the deadly attack by a mob of the then-president's supporters.

The request Wednesday seeks records about events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, including communication within the White House and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington. Among them is an event at the Ellipse, near the White House, featuring remarks by Trump before thousands of loyalists stormed the Capitol.

The demands are being made for White House records from the National Archives, along with material from the departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security and Interior, as well as the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January is demanding a host of records from the White House and several government intelligence and law enforcement agencies. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January is demanding a host of records from the White House and several government intelligence and law enforcement agencies. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

