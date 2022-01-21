House panel obtains Trump records after Supreme Court ruling

As the sitting president, Biden approved the release of most of the records. But the White House did ask the panel to defer some of its requests, citing national security and executive privilege concerns designed to protect the office of the presidency.

Repeating arguments they made before lower courts, Trump’s attorneys had urged the justices to step in, arguing that the case concerned all future occupants of the White House. Former presidents had “a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination,” Trump’s lawyers said.

In an unsigned opinion, the court acknowledged there are “serious and substantial concerns” over whether a former president can win a court order to prevent disclosure of certain records from his time in office in a situation like this one.

But the court noted that the appeals court determined that Trump’s assertion of privilege over the documents would fail under any circumstances, “even if he were the incumbent." It said the issue of a former president’s ability to claim executive privilege would have to wait for another day.

The House committee responded in its high court brief that although the facts of the case are “unprecedented,” the decision was “not a difficult one.”

Alone among the justices, Clarence Thomas said he would have granted Trump’s request.