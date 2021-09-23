House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

The committee also cites Meadows' work to overturn Trump's defeat in the weeks prior to the insurrection and his pressure on state officials to push the former president's false claims of widespread voter fraud.

In the letter to Meadows, Democrats say they have “credible evidence” of his involvement in events within the scope of the committee’s investigation. That includes his communication with Trump on Jan. 6 and his reported involvement in the “planning and preparation of efforts to contest the presidential election and delay the counting of electoral votes.”

Thompson also signaled that the committee is interested in Meadows’ requests to Justice Department officials for investigations into potential election fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr has said the Justice Department did not find fraud that could have affected the election’s outcome.

The panel cites reports that Patel, a Trump loyalist who had recently been placed at the Pentagon, was talking to Meadows “nonstop” the day the attack unfolded.

Scavino was with Trump on Jan. 5 during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden, according to reports cited by the committee. On Twitter, he promoted Trump's rally ahead of the attack and encouraged supporters to “be a part of history.” The panel said its records indicate that Scavino was “tweeting messages from the White House” on Jan. 6.