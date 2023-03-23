House GOP fails to override Biden veto of ESG investing ban

Including such factors in financial planning has gained in popularity as Americans seek different options for where they park their retirement savings and other investments.

The U.S. Department of Labor had issued a rule last December saying investment plan fiduciaries may consider climate change and other environmental, social, and governance factors in making investment decisions.

But the newly empowered House Republicans sought to roll back the Labor Department rule and effectively reinstate a Trump-era policy banning the investment practice. The measure gained some support in the Democratic-held Senate.

Using special procedures, the House and Senate approved the rollback with a simple majority in both chambers, but there was not enough support in Congress to mount the veto override.