House Dems demand prison rape audit at Calif. federal lockup

The demands come after an Associated Press investigation detailed allegations of widespread sexual misconduct at the prison and uncovered a toxic culture that allowed it to continue for years as prison officials threatened and punished inmates who spoke up about the abuse. The AP also has reported that employees say they, too, are being threatened for raising alarms about misconduct.

The allegations at Dublin are emblematic of a larger problem within the beleaguered Bureau of Prisons. In 2020, the year some of the women at Dublin complained, there were 422 complaints of staff-on-inmate sexual abuse across the system of 122 prisons and 153,000 inmates. The bureau said that it substantiated only four of those complaints and that 290 are still being investigated.

Those arrested at Dublin include the prison's former warden, Ray Garica, who is accused of molesting an inmate as she tried to push him away. Garcia made her and another inmate strip naked as he did rounds and took pictures that were found on his personal laptop computer and government-issued cellphone when the FBI raided his office and home last summer, prosecutors said. The inspector general's office has been involved in several of those cases, including Garcia's case, and those investigations remain ongoing.

Two of the arrested men, James Theodore Highhouse, the prison's former chaplain, and Ross Klinger, a recycling technician, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Several other Dublin workers are under investigation.

Garcia, who has pleaded not guilty, had had an outsize influence as warden over how Dublin handled employee sexual misconduct. He led staff and inmate training on reporting abuse and complying with PREA and had control over staff discipline, including in cases of sexual abuse.

The woman Garcia is accused of assaulting told investigators that one instance of abuse happened while PREA officials were visiting the prison. She said Garcia assaulted her in a changing stall designed for PREA-compliant searches.

In his role, Garcia was also in charge of the legally required “rape elimination” compliance audit, which was first scheduled to be completed at Dublin in early 2020. But the audit was not completed until last September, about the time he was arrested.

The Bureau of Prisons has blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the delay and has said the audit, Dublin's first since 2017, is not yet finalized and cannot be made public.

One of the legislators' letters says it's "past time for an updated audit to be issued.”

“While part of the delay is understandable given the COVID-19 pandemic, this does not justify why FCI Dublin has not completed an audit in 2018 and 2019,” the letters says.

The group demanded Carvajal — who announced he was resigning in January but is remaining on until a replacement is named — turn over the 2021 audit report by March 28.

The Bureau of Prisons has been under increasing scrutiny from Congress following the AP’s reporting.

The Senate has launched a bipartisan working group to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons, and late last month the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he take immediate action to reform the bureau.

___

Sisak reported from New York.