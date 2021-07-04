Hot dog! NYC marks July 4 with eating contest, fireworks

The annual spectacle of gluttony that is the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest is also once again welcoming live audiences to watch the epic chow down in Brooklyn.

The event won't be quite the same as usual. Instead of being at Surf and Stillwell avenues, just off the Coney Island boardwalk, this year's competition will be nearby in a minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park. Spectators have been asked to register for free tickets in advance.

Last year, though, there were no spectators allowed as winner Joey Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.