Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

But Burkina Faso lost the lead with two reckless pieces of defending in the closing minutes of the first half.

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traoré barged into André-Frank Zambo Anguissa to give Cameroon its first penalty, which was only awarded after referee Mustapha Ghorbal consulted VAR.

VAR is being used in all games at the African Cup for the first time. It was used from the quarterfinals onward at the last one.

Soon after, Issoufou Dayo mistimed a sliding tackle to foul Nouhou Tolo and Aboubakar kept his cool for a second time.

VAR was also pivotal in the second Group A game on the opening day, where Cape Verde beat Ethiopia 1-0, also at Olembe. Referee Hélder Martins Rodrigues de Carvalho gave Ethiopia defender Yared Bayeh a yellow card for a foul on striker Júlio Tavares but changed that to red in the 12th minute after consulting VAR. Tavares headed in Cape Verde's goal right on halftime.

The tournament officially opened a few hours earlier at the newly rebuilt Olembe Stadium with a burst of color as dancers wearing red, green, yellow, white and blue costumes performed in the middle of the field during a short opening ceremony. Some of them wore masks in matching colors, a reminder that Africa's monthlong soccer showpiece is going ahead amid a global surge in virus cases driven by the omicron variant.

A computer-generated image of a giant lion walked across the top of the stadium roof as the ceremony began, a nod to Cameroon’s team, known as the “Indomitable Lions.” Red, green and yellow smoke — the colors of Cameroon’s flag — burst from a huge replica of the trophy to end the celebrations marking Cameroon's biggest sporting moment since last hosting the African Cup 50 years ago.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended, as did Biya, who has been president of Cameroon since 1982. Biya didn’t wear a mask and neither did many of the soccer supporters.

The 60,000-seat stadium was nearly full for the Cameroon game, even after organizers introduced a last-minute restriction that only fully vaccinated fans with proof of recent negative virus tests will be allowed into stadiums for any of the 52 games. Attendances are also capped at 80% of stadium capacity for games involving the home team, and 60% for other games.

The tournament will still be hard-pressed to avoid being regularly disrupted by infections and outbreaks given that so many of the 24 teams have had virus cases in the buildup.

“Today, by all of us being here, it shows that we believe in ourselves, that we believe in the people of Cameroon and we believe in the people of Africa,” Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe said at the ceremony. He said it would be the best African Cup ever.

Yet this African Cup has been the target of more skepticism than most. There were rumors that it was going to be postponed again, while European clubs have expressed concerns that the health protocols won’t be sufficient to protect their African players. CAF rejected the criticism and pressed ahead.

“The people of Cameroon are showing the rest of Africa, the rest of the world, that we can host a successful...” Motsepe said, before the cheers of the crowd prevented him finishing his sentence.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, centre is challenged by Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, centre is challenged by Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Traditional dancers perform during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Traditional dancers perform during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Fireworks during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Fireworks during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Traditional dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Traditional dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's captain Vincent Aboubakar celebrates scoring his second goal of the match, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's captain Vincent Aboubakar celebrates scoring his second goal of the match, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's Moumi Ngamaleu, left, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Eric Traore during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Moumi Ngamaleu, left, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Eric Traore during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Burkina Faso supporters celebrates a goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Burkina Faso supporters celebrates a goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, attacks as Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, attacks as Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Performers line up during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Performers line up during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon supporters react at the fan zone in Doula, following a goal scored by Vincent Aboubakar, against Burkina Faso, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Caption Cameroon supporters react at the fan zone in Doula, following a goal scored by Vincent Aboubakar, against Burkina Faso, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Cameroon's Samuel Gouet Oum, top, is tackled by Burkina Faso's Patrick Malo during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Samuel Gouet Oum, top, is tackled by Burkina Faso's Patrick Malo during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cape Verde's Stopira, left, challenges Ethiopia's Fitsum Alemu during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Ethiopia and Cape Verde at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cape Verde's Stopira, left, challenges Ethiopia's Fitsum Alemu during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Ethiopia and Cape Verde at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe