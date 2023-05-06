X

Hospitalized Berlusconi makes first public statements

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address from a Milan hospital to his Forza Italia political party

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address to his Forza Italia political party on Saturday.

Berlusconi, who appeared in the video sitting at a desk set up inside the hospital and flanked by Italian and EU flags, received a standing ovation from the floor of the party congress in Milan. The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul noted that it was the first time since he was hospitalized that he has worn a coat and jacket.

Berlusconi told party members that Forza Italia is “an essential and loyal pillar” of the governing majority led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, and said he was proud of the government's accomplishments so far, including a reduction in payroll taxes.

Berlusconi was hospitalized at Milan's San Raffaele hospital with a lung infection on April 5, and doctors later revealed he also has chronic leukemia.

His party is the smallest in Meloni’s coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League. Berlusconi has a seat in the Senate, but no Cabinet posts.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
2
W.Va. politicos keep fighting over 2020; voters, not so much
3
Live updates | King Charles III's coronation
4
Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race
5
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top