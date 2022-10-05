Taliban: Mosque blast at Interior Ministry in Kabul kills 4

The attack on a government building inside a fortified compound is a serious blow to the Taliban, which has been trying to contain threats to its power and project an image of legitimacy, control and strength since it seized power.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said it began receiving patients at around 2 p.m. with injuries and burns, but that initially there was no news of an attack or explosion.

“A few minutes later, the number of injured people arriving increased and they reported seeing a man detonate a device,” said Emergency's acting country director, Dejan Panic. “It was a suicide attack."

Panic said the hospital received 20 wounded, all adult males. Of those, 16 were admitted and two were dead on arrival. The number could increase, he said: "The operating theaters are working and we have activated mass casualty procedures.”

The mosque blast follows last week's suicide bombing at an education center in Kabul that killed as many as 52 people, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press, more than twice the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials.