Hospital job make Marlins prospect grateful for baseball

“There were 25-, 26-, 28-year-olds getting COVID and dying,” Stewart said. “I watched people come in that couldn’t breathe or had no control over their body. It was very scary and eye-opening. The entire time I was there, I just wanted to get back on the field.”

Stewart spoke Friday at the Marlins' spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, after throwing in an intrasquad game — his first game since 2019.