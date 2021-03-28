Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final of Match Play

He had the support of the Austin crowd that occasionally shouted out, “Hook 'em," and Scheffler obliged.

He pulled a tee shot on the par-5 sixth that required him to take a penalty drop away from the boundary fence. He pulled his approach on the par-5 12th into the water. He hooked another drive off the two-story hospitality tent left of the 15th fairway. Through it all, he managed to stay in the match.

Scheffler made par and halved the hole after the penalty drop on No. 5. Even after hitting into the water on the 12th, he had a 10-foot par putt to win the hole after Horschel hit a wedge into the bunker. Scheffler missed to stay 2 down.

Horschel hit another wedge into a back bunker on par-5 16th. This time, Horschel got up-and-down to save par and halve the hole, and he won the match when Scheffler missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th.

Matt Kuchar won the consolation match over Victor Perez of France. Kuchar, trying to tie Tiger Woods' record with a fourth appearance in the championship match, didn't make a putt longer than 3 feet, 6 inches in his semifinal loss to Scheffler.

Perez wasn't much better. He lost three holes on the back nine to Horschel by making bogey or worse.

The wind had a lot to do with that, with gusts raging through the trees in the morning and still causing problems in the afternoon. The championship match didn't feature a birdie since Horschel's chip-in on the fifth hole.

Scheffler, who made 15 birdies in 31 holes to beat Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm on Saturday, had only four birdies in his two matches Sunday.

Billy Horschel hits his drive on the 17th tee during the final round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Billy Horschel is congratulated by his caddie on the 17th green after Horschel won the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Horschel defeated Scottie Scheffler. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Billy Horschel, left, is congratulated by Scottie Scheffler after Horschel won the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Scottie Scheffler hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip