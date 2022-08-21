Horror film convention promoter speaks after Busey charges

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment following alleged actions Aug. 12-14 at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, police said Saturday.

Monster-Mania Convention said in a Facebook post that after attendees complained, an unspecified "celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return."