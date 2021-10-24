Hornets pull away, beat Nets 111-95 for first 3-0 start

The Nets are not allowing Irving to play while he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, which the city's mandate says pro athletes playing for a local team must do.

The Hornets won their first two largely through their offense, with a team-best 246 points in their first two games. This one was done through defense, outscoring the Nets 61-37 in the second half.

Leading by four, they broke it open with a 10-5 spurt, with Smith and Martin scoring all the points.

TIP-INS

Hornets: The Hornets played without Terry Rozier because of a sprained ankle. ... Charlotte outscored Brooklyn 29-20 in the third quarter. It was the first time the Hornets were held below 30 in the period, having scored a league-best 69 points in the third quarter through two games.

Nets: Patty Mills missed his first four 3-pointers after starting 10 for 10 this season. Brooklyn opened a six-game homestand. The Nets follow that with a six-game road trip. ... The Nets were 28-8 at home last season, their best winning percentage in Brooklyn.

PROTEST ON THE PLAZA

A small group of demonstrators broke through barriers and got all the way to the front entrance of Barclays Center, forcing arena officials to briefly close the doors while fans were trying to get in. A spokeswoman for the arena said that "Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule."

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Boston on Monday night.

Nets: Host Washington on Monday night.

