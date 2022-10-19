Hornets' Bouknight unconscious, had gun before DWI arrest

According to the police report, officers saw Bouknight unconscious inside the vehicle with the vehicle running and in drive. He had the handgun in his hands. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to awaken Bouknight for approximately an hour using a public address system, blasting airhorns and using lights.

Police said that once Bouknight was awake, he refused to comply with commands and appeared confused for several minutes. They said he ate food inside his vehicle and then crashed into two police cars — one of front of him and another behind him.