Hope, tension mark kickoff of Algerian election campaign

The speech came a day after the High Security Council decided to name two groups that take part in Hirak marches as “terrorist organizations" — Rachad, whose leaders are in Europe, and the Movement for Self-Determination of Kabylie, the home of Berbers. Rachad is alleged to have links with a banned Islamist party, which it denies.

The tide turned on Hirak when protesters returned to the streets Feb. 22 after a yearlong pause to its Friday marches due to the coronavirus. The marches have drawn fewer supporters than in their first year as rumors of the presence of militants from Rachad mounted, along with arrests by security forces.

Earlier this month, the Interior Ministry ordered Hirak to get authorization for marches and specify the march route and organizers.

For political scientist Noureddine Grime, the order showcases the government’s determination to do away with Hirak. “The organizers of the demonstrations are the Algerian people,” he said.

Among those arrested, numerous protesters are being held for attacking national unity.

Among them is Kenza Khettou, a reporter for Radio M, arrested at last week’s march and awaiting trial Tuesday on that and other charges, according to the daily El Watan. Another well-known journalist who risks an eventual trial for attacking national unity is El Kadi Ihsane, head of Radio M and the online publication Maghreb Emergent, according to local media. He allegedly was on the radar for an article he wrote about the group Rachad.

President Tebboune has worked to clean up Algerian politics in what appears to be in part a bid to appease protesters of Hirak. Corruption flourished under Bouteflika, and numerous people linked to the regime have been jailed, including Bouteflika's brother.

Campaigning to choose new lawmakers began on Thursday for the many hopefuls — 1,483 candidates’ lists, with 646 representing political parties and 837 independents, including young people and women.

“The massive participation of youth, university teachers, women has confused the enemies of Algeria,” Communications Minister Amar Belhimer said Thursday on national radio, renewing suggestions of a hidden plot against the nation.

FILE - In this May 7, 2021 file photo, demonstrators supporting the Hirak pro-democracy movement are pushed by police officers in Algiers, Friday, May 7, 2021. A crackdown on the pro-democracy Hirak movement, with hundreds arrested around Algeria during last week's 117th Friday march, casts a pall over presidential efforts to give a new face to a nation whose army plays a backseat role in governance. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul, File) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul

Men walk by a wall where electoral posters for the upcoming parliamentary elections will be placed, Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Ain Ouessara, 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Algiers. Initially planned for April 22, the the legislative election will take place on June 12, 2021 in the North African country. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum) Credit: Fateh Guidoum Credit: Fateh Guidoum