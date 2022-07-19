Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

William Herro, 13, of San Francisco, was on a viewing bridge with his parents when he saw the explosion and then heard a “big boom.”

“A ton of black smoke just exploded in the air. It looked almost like a mushroom and then a fire followed,” Herro said. “I was really surprised and I started filming.”

The explosion occurred on the apron of a building housing turbines that is slightly downstream from the base of the dam, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas. Hoover Dam is one of the tallest dams in the U.S. at 726 feet (221 meters). Each of its 17 generators can supply electricity to 100,000 households.

As many as 20,000 vehicles a day drive across the wide top of the dam, which is a National Historic Landmark and is seen in films including “Transformers” and “Fools Rush In."

The Bureau of Reclamation owns and operates the dam, powerhouses and turbines. The power produced at the site is transferred to a substation where it's marketed through the Western Area Power Administration.

Hoover Dam is considered a baseload source of power, meaning it can respond quickly to the need for additional power on the grid or dial back supply.

The fire triggered an alert at the Western Area Power Administration's control center in Phoenix. Spokesman Lisa Meiman said while the loss of a transformer or other equipment on power generating stations can put pressure on a grid, "no single source is integral to the health of the power grid.”

Hydropower from both Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam upstream have been threatened lately by the declining levels of Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the two largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S. that hold water from the Colorado River.

Federal officials have taken action in recent years to prop up the lakes to preserve the dams' ability to generate power and keep water flowing to the Western states and Mexico that rely on it. Drought and climate change have sunk the lakes to their lowest levels in decades.

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff, Arizona. Associated Press writer Terry Tang in Phoenix contributed to this report.

In this image provided by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, firefighters extinguish a fire at the Hoover Dam that borders Nevada and Arizona on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The agency said no one was injured. (U.S. Bureau of Reclamation via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Firefighters spray water after a fire on the Arizona side of the Hoover Dam, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Officials say no one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher

Firefighters work after a fire on the Arizona side of the Hoover Dam, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Officials say no one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher