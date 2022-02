Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

The strategy means that authorities often take drastic measures such as locking down residential estates for mass testing when positive cases are detected, imposing strict quarantine requirements on travelers and ordering the shuttering of businesses.

An outbreak among truck drivers who transport vegetables from China to Hong Kong prompted authorities to impose strict testing measures and order some drivers into quarantine, causing prices of fresh produce to skyrocket.

“There is no supply. Even if there is, the import cost is high and then we have to sell at high prices,” said shopkeeper Choy Kam-hing.

Choy said the price of choy sum, a popular vegetable in Chinese cuisine, has doubled.

Officials have pleaded with residents to get vaccinated and avoid going out, while ramping up testing capacity and ordering tests of anyone deemed a close contact of the thousands of cases in the city.

“I think the whole testing thing is pointless. Everyone is very busy with their lives and there are so many untraceable cases, but we have to be repeatedly tested,” said Bosco Wong, a kitchen worker who was tested Wednesday after a colleague was found positive for the virus. “I think the whole thing is such a waste of time.”

The city’s decision to follow a “zero-COVID” approach has drawn criticism from businesses, expatriates and local residents, who complain that the harsh restrictions have impacted their lives.

“I have been troubled by the pandemic for a long time, and I feel that I can do nothing about it,” said Judy Lau, who was getting tested at a mobile testing station after a positive case was discovered in her building.

“I don’t understand the government policies. The pandemic waves just come and go and it has seriously been affecting my mental health.”

Caption People get haircuts at a salon before temporarily closing later in the week in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday announced tough social-distancing restrictions on the city, including restricting private gatherings to only two families, public gatherings limited to two and closing more businesses as daily cases expected to hit over 1000. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption People get haircuts at a salon before temporarily closing later in the week in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday announced tough social-distancing restrictions on the city, including restricting private gatherings to only two families, public gatherings limited to two and closing more businesses as daily cases expected to hit over 1000. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Customers wearing face masks, buy fresh vegetable at a wet market store in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Hong Kong's leader announced on Tuesday the city's toughest social-distancing restrictions yet, including unprecedented limits on private gatherings, as new daily cases surge above 600. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption Customers wearing face masks, buy fresh vegetable at a wet market store in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Hong Kong's leader announced on Tuesday the city's toughest social-distancing restrictions yet, including unprecedented limits on private gatherings, as new daily cases surge above 600. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption A resident gets tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Caption A resident gets tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

