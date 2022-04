Hong Kong urges testing, Shanghai struggles under lockdown

Hong Kong reported another 5,820 cases Friday as the latest surge begins to taper off.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai to the north, authorities are struggling to meet requirements for a lockdown on many of the city's 26 million residents — the largest such undertaking by China since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Shanghai is implementing a two-stage, eight-day lockdown, but many of those on the eastern, or Pudong, side of the city who should have been free to leave their compounds on Friday have remained in isolation.

Authorities have meanwhile placed the other half of the city, Puxi, under isolation with non-essential businesses and public transport brought to a stop and roads cleared of cars and people. A total of 14 million Puxi residents were tested on Friday, according to state media.

Residents under isolation complained of difficulty obtaining food, household items and medications, while beds and staff at isolation centers were reportedly insufficient for the number of asymptomatic patients and others being brought there for observation.

China detected another 2,086 confirmed cases on Saturday, including 260 in Shanghai, and 7,789 asymptomatic cases, of which 6,051 were in Shanghai. Total numbers of new cases have been near record highs for several days.

Caption Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, wears gloves before delivering package of coronavirus prevention materials to people during an anti-epidemic event in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Caption Workers deliver packages of coronavirus prevention materials to people during an anti-epidemic event in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Caption Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, wears a face shield before delivering package of coronavirus prevention materials to people during an anti-epidemic event in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Caption In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people with mild and symptomatic cases of COVID-19 quarantine at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Shanghai, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)