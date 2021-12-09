Hong Kong tycoon, two others convicted over Tiananmen vigil

Prior to the ban, massive crowds attended the annual candlelight vigil and it was the only large-scale public commemoration on Chinese soil of the 1989 crackdown in Beijing.

Lai was found guilty of inciting others to take part, while Ho was convicted for knowingly participating in the assembly. Chow, a barrister, was convicted for both inciting and participating in the vigil.

The trio had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, and will be sentenced at a later date.

Most of the activists who had been charged over the banned vigil had previously pleaded guilty, including outspoken activist Joshua Wong, who was given 10 months in jail for his participation in the vigil. He was already in jail serving time after previously being found guilty of other charges related to his activism.

Caption FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong. Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others were convicted Thursday, Dec. 9, for their roles in last year's banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing's tightening political control. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Caption FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong. Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others were convicted Thursday, Dec. 9, for their roles in last year's banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing's tightening political control. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, left, attends a gathering to mourn for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong. Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others were convicted Thursday, Dec. 9, for their roles in last year's banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing's tightening political control. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Caption FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, left, attends a gathering to mourn for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong. Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others were convicted Thursday, Dec. 9, for their roles in last year's banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing's tightening political control. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan, third right, and Chow Hang Tung, second right, attend a gathering to mourn those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong. Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others were convicted Thursday, Dec. 9, for their roles in last year's banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing's tightening political control. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Caption FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan, third right, and Chow Hang Tung, second right, attend a gathering to mourn those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong. Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others were convicted Thursday, Dec. 9, for their roles in last year's banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing's tightening political control. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung