Hong Kong protester given 9-year term in 1st security case

Officials reject the criticism and say Beijing is restoring order and instituting security protections like those of other countries. More than 100 people have been arrested under the security law.

Defense lawyers said Tong’s penalty should be light because the three-judge panel hadn’t found the attack was deliberate, no one was injured and the secession-related offense qualified as minor under the law.

On Friday, Tong was dressed in a black shirt and tie with a blue blazer as he was throughout his trial.

The three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that Tong’s actions were an act of violence aimed at coercing the Hong Kong and mainland governments and intimidating the public. It said carrying the flag was an act of incitement to secession, rejecting defense arguments that Tong could be proven to be inciting secession just by using the slogan.

Tong’s trial was conducted without a jury under rules that allow an exception to Hong Kong’s British-style common law system if state secrets need to be protected or foreign forces are involved. The judges were picked by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The last pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily, shut down last month after journalists and executives were arrested. Its owner, Jimmy Lai, is serving a 20-month prison term and faces more charges of colluding with foreigners to endanger national security.

Also last year, Hong Kong’s legislature was rearranged to reduce the public's role in picking lawmakers and guarantee a majority to Beijing-allied figures. Rules for elected officials were tightened to require them to be deemed patriotic.

FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo, Tong Ying-kit arrives at a court in a police van in Hong Kong. A lawyer for Tong, who convicted under Hong Kong's national security law, asked Thursday, July 29, 2021, for no more than 10 years in prison instead of the possible life sentence faced by the former restaurant waiter in a closely watched case as China tries to crush a pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020, file image made from video, motorcyclist Tong Ying-kit carries a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times" during a protest in Hong Kong on the anniversary of its return to China. Tong has been sentenced to nine years in prison in the closely watched first case under Hong Kong’s national security law as Beijing tightens control over the territory. (Cable TV Hong Kong via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A prison van arrives as journalists wait for Tong Ying-kit's arrival at the Hong Kong High Court in Hong Kong Friday, July 30, 2021. Tong was convicted Tuesday of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a July 1, 2020, pro-democracy rally while carrying a flag bearing the banned slogan, "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times." Tong, 24, will be sentenced Friday, the court announced. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu