Hong Kong pro-democracy group downsizes amid crackdown

The city's last remaining pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, was forced to close after authorities arrested staff and froze assets. While the city is still a major business and financial hub, many Hong Kongers are leaving and some multinational companies have begun relocating their operations and staff due to legal concerns.

The annual June 4 commemoration of the 1989 crackdown had been attended by tens of thousands, along with a July 1 pro-democracy march and rally marking Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule.

Both have been banned for the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions, and there is no indication whether authorities will allow them to be held in future.

While China says the new restrictions are targeted measures aiming to restore order and ensure Hong Kong's future prosperity, critics at home and abroad say they are a betrayal of Beijing's commitment to maintain Hong Kong's civil liberties for 50 years after the handover.

This story corrects the charges faced by Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho and Chow Hang-tung. They have been jailed for protest-related activities, not national security charges.