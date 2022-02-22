Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Nation & World
Updated 17 minutes ago
Hong Kong's leader says the city will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said in a news conference Tuesday.

Lam said that testing capacity will be boosted to 1 million a day or more.

“Since we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days,” she said.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb. 15, with the number threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched health workers and medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

caption arrowCaption
Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
A general view shows a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A general view shows a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
A general view shows a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Workers are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Workers are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Workers are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Workers are seen at a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Workers are seen at a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Workers are seen at a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Workers and heavy machineries are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Workers and heavy machineries are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Workers and heavy machineries are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Workers are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Workers are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Workers are seen at a construction site where the facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients being built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
A general view shows a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A general view shows a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
A general view shows a construction site building facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Residents leave after getting tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Residents leave after getting tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
Residents leave after getting tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

In Other News
1
Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings
2
Myanmar opposition protests mark general strike anniversary
3
Oil prices jump, shares sink as Russia edges toward Ukraine
4
Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply
5
Germany indicts arms control breach suspect over Russia sale
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top