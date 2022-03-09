Hong Kong leader says no fixed time frame for mass testing

To reduce the number of deaths, infected patients will be treated centrally, with the city’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital becoming a dedicated hospital for COVID-19, she said. Some 1,500 beds will be set aside.

Some general wards in other hospitals will also be converted into COVID-19 beds, and an emergency hospital will be built by mainland authorities for the city that will be supported by medical staff from elsewhere in China.

Mainland China is also grappling with a surge in new cases, though much smaller than in Hong Kong. Another 233 cases of domestic transmission were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 899 since the daily count leaped back into the triple digits last Friday — the highest figures since 2020, soon after the original outbreak in the central city of Wuhan was detected.

The bulk of the most recent cases have been found in the northeastern province of Jilin, more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) north of Hong Kong, along with the east coast province of Shandong. Beijing itself recorded six new cases.

China has instituted mass testing and lockdowns of specific neighborhoods, but there have been no reports that entire cities have been sealed off, which happened in the runup to the recently completed Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In Hong Kong, Lam called for the support and cooperation of private hospitals to assist with the volume of patients. She said some private hospitals had agreed to provide beds for COVID-19 patients.

The surge in cases over the past two months has put a strain on the health care system, with many of the public hospitals reaching capacity. Officials have deployed refrigerated containers to store bodies as public mortuaries ran out of space.

