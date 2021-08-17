Hong Kong leader: Groups crossing 'red lines' should disband

“There is no absolute freedom of an individual anywhere in the world. You enjoy it in accordance with the law,” Lam said at a regular news conference, adding that there were many organizations who do not accept that their behavior and speech are regulated by the city’s national security law imposed last June.

“In the past we have seen organizations and individuals crossing these red lines. In my opinion, the only choice is at this time is disbandment,” she said. “So it’s nothing to do with exercising your right or your freedom.”

Lam said that even if organizations disband of their own volition, it does not absolve them of criminal liability if they are found to break the law. Law enforcement agencies will continue to collect evidence and investigate, and any breaches of the law will be prosecuted accordingly, she said.

Professional groups who deviate from their original purpose and turn political will also be cut off from the Hong Kong government, she said.

The government last month severed ties with the Professional Teachers’ Union, the city’s largest union for educators. The union later disbanded, citing a changing political climate.

Lam warned that the Law Society — a professional association for solicitors in Hong Kong — could be next if they “let politics take over their professional mission.”

Caption Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Lam said Tuesday that organizations who cross “red lines” in the city and disregard national security should disband, and that the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

