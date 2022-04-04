Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term

Hong Kong media say that her No. 2 John Lee is likely to enter the race to succeed her. Chief Secretary Lee was the city’s head of security during the protests.

Hong Kong’s leader is elected by a committee made up of lawmakers, representatives of various industries and professions, and pro-Beijing representatives such as Hong Kong deputies to the China's legislature. One of the unfulfilled demands of the 2019 protests was direct election of the city's chief executive.

The city was initially slated to hold the chief executive election on March 27 but the poll were postponed for six weeks until May 8 in light of the city’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Lam said that holding the polls as originally scheduled would pose “public health risks” even if a committee of only 1,462 people is involved.

FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, on Nov. 16, 2021. Hong Kong leader Lam has announced she will not seek second term. Lam made the announcement Monday, April 4, 2022, at a news conference.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, on Jan. 6, 2022. Hong Kong leader Lam has announced she will not seek second term. Lam made the announcement Monday, April 4, 2022, at a news conference.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, wears a face shield before delivering package of coronavirus prevention materials to people during an anti-epidemic event in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, holds a package of coronavirus prevention materials to be delivered to people during an anti-epidemic event in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)