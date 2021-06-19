Hong Kong court holds first hearing for Apple Daily execs

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence after being convicted of playing a role in unauthorized assemblies — rallies and marches that had not received police approval — during the 2019 protests. He has also been charged under the national security law.

The latest arrests mark the first time journalists have been targeted under the new law, except for a freelancer who was arrested for pro-democracy activities. Hundreds of police and security agents who raided Apple Daily's office on Thursday also seized 44 hard drives, and authorities froze $2.3 million of its assets.

Police said the arrests were based on more than 30 articles that had appeared in the Apple Daily since the security law took effect and that had called for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong.

The security law specifically criminalizes colluding with a foreign country, institution, organization or individual to impose sanctions or a blockade against Hong Kong or China. Critics say Beijing is walking back on its promise at the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from Britain that the city could retain its freedoms not seen elsewhere in China for 50 years.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials over the crackdown and called for the immediate release of the Apple Daily editors and executives.

Asked how journalists should avoid getting in trouble, Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee told a news conference this week that “the answer is simple: Do your journalistic work as freely as you like in accordance with the law provided you do not conspire or have any intention to break the Hong Kong law and certainly not the Hong Kong National Security Law.”

Police officers stand guard outside a court in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The top editor of the Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper and the head of its parent company were brought to a courthouse Saturday for their first hearing since their arrest under the city's national security law. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy activists holding a copy of Apple Daily newspaper and banner protest outside a court in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 19, 2021, to demand to release political prisoners. The top editor of the Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper and the head of its parent company were brought to a courthouse Saturday for their first hearing since their arrest under the city's national security law.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung