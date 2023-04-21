Hong Kong bishop invites head of China's state-backed church

In 2018, the two sides announced that they had reached a private accord, which regularized the status of several Chinese-appointed bishops and paved the way for future nominations.

An agreement on Catholic bishops has been renewed twice, most recently in October for two more years. But in November, a feud broke out over the installation of an auxiliary bishop in Jiangxi province, which the Vatican does not recognize as a diocese; two weeks ago Vatican News, the news portal of the Holy See, reported that China had unilaterally appointed a new bishop to Shanghai.

The agreement has been harshly criticized by many, including by Hong Kong’s Cardinal Joseph Zen, who was detained in May on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under a Beijing-imposed national security law that jailed or silenced many activists. He was released on bail and has yet to be formally charged, but he and five others were fined in a separate case in November for failing to register a now-defunct fund set up to help arrested protesters.

When Chow led a prayer on Friday, he said people should “love the country and love the church,” public broadcaster RTHK reported. He later told reporters that everyone should learn how to do these two things at the same time.

“If you live in Hong Kong and China, then they should love their country,” he said.

Estimates of the total number of Chinese Catholics run between 6 million and 12 million, worshiping in both the recognized Patriotic Catholic Association and the underground church.

Chow is slated to conclude his trip on Friday. He visited churches and the tomb of Matteo Ricci, one of the first Jesuits to live in China, who died in Beijing in 1610.