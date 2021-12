Leftist wins Honduran presidential vote after rival concedes

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Castro minutes later.

“The United States congratulates the people of Honduras on their election and Xiomara Castro on her historic victory as Honduras’ first female president,” Blinken said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the next government of Honduras. We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation, and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process.”

Asfura’s recognition of the outcome was a relief to many Hondurans who had feared a contested election after a debacle in 2017 led to street protests that left 23 people dead.

Castro rode a wave of popular discontent with 12 years of National Party governance, which peaked in the second term of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Expectations of a Castro victory drove thousands into the streets of Tegucigalpa Sunday in celebration. On Monday, the capital’s streets were quiet as if it were a holiday and on Tuesday Hondurans exhaled in relief that the election had not taken a violent turn.

But Castro will face major challenges.

Unemployment is above 10%, northern Honduras was devastated by two major hurricanes last year and street gangs drag down the economy with their extortion rackets and violence.

On Tuesday, Vielka Yossira López folded jeans at a stand in the sprawling Comayaguela street market.

The 24-year-old single mother of two said she didn’t vote, but hoped for change.

“How am I going to lose a day of work to go vote,” López said. “I don’t work, I don’t eat.”

When López contracted COVID-19, she wasn’t able to work for two months. In that time she sold her bed, her refrigerator, television and cellphone so she could buy food and diapers for her children, ages 3 and 6.

López makes 200 lempiras, about $8.25 per day. She pays $1.60 of that just for transportation to and from work each day.

Her 6-year-old has been out of school for more than a year. Initially, it was the pandemic, but then it was the cost of getting him there. She said he’s smart and she wants him to resume her studies, but for now it works better to pay the babysitter to keep an eye on both kids.

López is hopeful that if Castro becomes president she will bring with her a better understanding of what it takes to raise a family.

“Hopefully there will be a change by having a woman,” López said. “She has children and everything.”

Caption Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro has her hand raised by her running mate Salvador Nasralla after general elections, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Castro claimed victory, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party's 12 years in power. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption A man takes a newspaper with a photo of Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro on the cover, after general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Castro is holding a commanding lead as Hondurans appear poised to remove the conservative National Party after 12 years of continuous rule. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption A man sets up his newspaper stand by hanging a poster with a photo of Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro and the day´s headline of her expected victory, after general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Castro is holding a commanding lead as Hondurans appear poised to remove the conservative National Party after 12 years of continuous rule. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption A man shows a poster with a photo of Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro at his newspaper stand after general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Castro is holding a commanding lead as Hondurans appear poised to remove the conservative National Party after 12 years of continuous rule. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro supporters celebrate after general elections, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Castro claimed victory, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party's 12 years in power. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo