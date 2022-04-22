Honduras ex-president Hernández faces charges in U.S. court

As Aaron read him his rights, Hernández nodded. The magistrate judge then read a brief description of the charges he faced, telling him he was alleged to have received millions of dollars between 2004 and 2022 for his role in a drug trade that brought hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to the United States.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elinor Tarlow said Hernández, who boarded an airplane Thursday in Honduras with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration — just three months after leaving office — arrived in the New York area at 12:50 a.m. Friday.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has accused Hernández of abusing his position as president of Honduras “to operate the country as a narco-state.”

Hernández, who served as president of the Central American nation from 2014 through 2022, was charged in court documents with participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Hernández was arrested at his home in Tegucigalpa in February at the request of U.S. authorities. Honduras’ Supreme Court rejected his appeal of a judge’s decision favoring extradition.

His court appearance Friday in New York was virtual because of COVID-19 protocols, authorities said.

Hernández has denied any wrongdoing. In a video message released Thursday, he said, “I am innocent; I have been and I am being unjustly subjected to prosecution.”