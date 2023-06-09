Honduran president begins first visit to China since breaking off ties with Taiwan

Castro, whose visit extends until June 14, will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping “to jointly plan for the future development” of ties, China's official Xinhua News Agency said.

Honduras established formal relations with China in March, becoming the latest in a string of former diplomatic allies to break ties with Taiwan. China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary, and prohibits its diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei.