Honda returns to quarterly profit despite pandemic damage

The maker of the CR-V sport utility vehicle, Gold Wing motorcycle and Asimo robot said it’s adjusting to the semiconductor shortage, which is hurting automakers around the world.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty ahead because of the COVID-19 surge,” Honda's chief operating officer, Seiji Kuraishi, told reporters.

He acknowledged some Honda production is being affected by the semiconductor shortage.

As vaccination efforts progress, global auto markets are expected to recover, Kuraishi said.

In Japan, the pandemic has affected workers’ commutes, and some dealers around the world had to shut down, shorten hours or reduce services for as pandemic precautions.

Honda forecast a profit of 590 billion yen ($5.4 billion) for the fiscal year through March 2022, a decline of 10% on-year.

Among Japanese automakers, Toyota Motor Corp. also reported a recovery in January-March, with its profit more than doubling to 777 billion yen ($7 billion).

Nissan Motor Co., whose brand has suffered over a scandal involving its former star executive Carlos Ghosn, is trimming its losses but expects to remain in the red for the fiscal year through March 2022.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama