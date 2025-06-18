Honda recalls more than 259,000 cars across the US due to brake pedal issue

The NHTSA's recall report notes that the brake pedal pivot pin in some of these vehicles was not secured properly during production. That can lead the pedal to shift out of place and "may lead to unintended application," the report notes, increasing crash risks.

“The issue could also cause an abnormal brake pedal feeling during operation, illuminate the brake malfunction light in the instrument cluster, or cause the vehicle’s brake lights to remain lit even when the brake pedal is not applied,” America Honda said in a statement Wednesday.

As a remedy, Honda says authorized dealers will inspect the vehicles covered by this recall and replace the brake pedal assembly if necessary, free of charge. Per the NHTSA's report, the company estimates 1% of these vehicles have this issue.

Dealer notifications began on June 13. And mailed owner notification letters are set to follow on July 28. In the meantime, drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site or Honda's recall lookup.

Between February 2024 and June 5, the NHSTA notes, Honda received three warranty claims related to this issue — but no reports of injuries.

Honda began investigating the faulty brake pedal in April 2024, after receiving a report of a vehicle experiencing this issue. The company later determined that improper assembly of the brake pedal pivot pin occurred at a supplier's U.S. plant, which has since been closed. Production was transferred to a plant in Mexico — where the supplier now uses a camera sensor “to verify whether the pivot pin is staked," the recall report notes.