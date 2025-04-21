Homeland Security Secretary Noem's purse stolen at DC restaurant, officials say

The department in an email didn't specify what was stolen, but CNN — which was first to report the story — said the thief took about $3,000 in cash, as well as Noem's keys, driver’s license, passport, checks, makeup bag, medication and Homeland Security badge. The department said Noem had cash in her purse to pay for gifts, dinner and other activities for her family on Easter.

The Homeland Security Secretary is protected by U.S. Secret Service agents. The Secret Service referred questions about the incident to Homeland Security headquarters.