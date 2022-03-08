'Home Town' stars back Mississippi city's tourism tax effort

Magee said the city wants to use some of the additional money to develop a welcome center that would include a museum highlighting Black history and culture. Other proceeds would be used to advertise Laurel.

“Of course, Ben and Erin are a great draw,” Magee said.

The couple chatted with lawmakers and posed for photos as they promoted the tourism tax.

“We think it's great for Laurel, and what's great for Laurel is great for Jones County and what's great for Jones County is great for Mississippi,” Ben Napier told The Associated Press.

The bill passed the Senate by a wide margin and moves to the House for more debate. It is one of several bills that would allow communities to vote on tourism taxes to support a variety of projects. Some cities use the money to develop fields for youth baseball or soccer tournaments.

Caption "Home Town" hosts Ben Napier and Erin Napier, left, Rep. Donnie Scoggin, R-Ellisville, second from right, and Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, listen as lawmakers discuss a bill that would allow the city to expand a tourism tax, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. The bill passed the Senate and moves to the House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Caption "Home Town" hosts Ben Napier and Erin Napier take a selfie with Madelynne Goodson, a state 4-H ambassador from Oktibbeha County, during the Napiers' visit to the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, where they received a House resolution honoring their popular HGTV home remodeling show and their work at promoting tourism in their home town of Laurel and the state, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Caption "Home Town" host Erin Napier, second from left, studies a resolution from the House of Representatives honoring her and her husband, Ben Napier, second from right, for their HGTV home remodeling show and their work at promoting tourism in their home town of Laurel and the state, while at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Reps. Donnie Scoggin, R-Ellisville, left, and Robin Robinson, R-Laurel, assisted with the presentation. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Caption Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, and Rep. Donnie Scoggin, R-Ellisville, pose with "Home Town" host Erin Napier in the House Chamber, after she and her husband Ben Napier, received a House resolution honoring their HGTV home remodeling show and their work at promoting tourism in their home town of Laurel and the state, while at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Caption "Home Town" hosts Ben Napier and Erin Napier and Rep. Donnie Scoggin, R-Ellisville, right, stare at the ornate ceiling of the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, after the couple received a House resolution honoring their HGTV home remodeling show and their work at promoting tourism in their home town of Laurel and the state, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Caption "Home Town" hosts Ben Napier and Erin Napier and Rep. Donnie Scoggin, R-Ellisville, right, talk about the ornate architecture of the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, after the couple received a House resolution honoring their HGTV home remodeling show and their work at promoting tourism in their home town of Laurel and the state, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)