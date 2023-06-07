Home to Glenn, Armstrong and Wrights perfect spot for Space Command HQ, Ohio lawmakers tell Biden

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and two dozen local officials made a similar appeal for placing Space Command headquarters at Wright-Patterson in 2020, before the Pentagon announced in January 2021 that the facility would be located in Huntsville, Alabama.

That decision was lambasted by Colorado officials, who said military officials had recommended to then-Republican President Donald Trump that Space Command remain at the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

A General Accounting Office investigation released last year determined selection criteria were abruptly changed during the 2020 election year, which led to Republican-leaning Alabama being selected over Democratic-dominated Colorado after a meeting at the White House.

The brouhaha has put the headquarters decision back in play, even as the Air Force announced more permanent locations last week for individual Space Force missions. Those included four in Colorado Springs and none in Huntsville.

U.S. Space Force is the first new military service since the Air Force was created in 1947. It organizes, trains and equips space professionals and then presents them to Space Command and other combatant commands. Space Command employs forces from Space Force, as well as the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

The elected officials lobbying for Space Command's permanent headquarters and placing Space Force units in Ohio argued that middle America has long gotten short shrift when it comes to the placement of military infrastructure.

“For generations, servicemembers from the Midwest have answered the call of duty and served in our nation’s military. Yet, the Midwest – especially since the post-Cold War reduction in the Strategic Air Command – is home to few active-duty military installations,” they wrote. “The result is that while the region provides our nation with soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines, few serve in the region they call home.”

Brown's involvement in the effort comes as he seeks reelection next year in a once pivotal bellwether state that's tacked dramatically to the right in the last several years.