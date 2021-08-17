Home Depot sales climb again, but DIY frenzy may be cooling

Shares fell more than 4% before the opening bell.

Home improvement stores have filled during the the pandemic as people working from home took on new projects. Many also moved to places with more room for the home office, and that too fueled sales.

Yet sales of new homes fell for a third straight month in June, dropping by 6.6% to the lowest level in more than a year.

Home Depot Inc. earned $4.81 billion, or $4.53 per share, in the quarter. That compares with $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share, a year ago. This beat the $4.43 per share that Wall Street predicted.

The Atlanta company didn't provide a full-year forecast.