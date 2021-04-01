Holy Thursday service held at fire-ravaged Notre Dame

Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet, second right, stands as part of the Maundy Thursday ceremony, while cellist Marina Chiche, left, performs in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021, almost two years after a massive fire ravaged the Gothic cathedral. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

A Holy Thursday service has been held at Paris' Notre Dame cathedral, even though it is still under construction after it was ravaged by flames just days before Easter in 2019