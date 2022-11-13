Holocaust memorial: Kristallnacht photos were already seen

The photos, which were recently donated by a former U.S. serviceman's family to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, show rare close-up images of Nazi officials carrying out looting and destruction of Jewish property in Nuremberg and a nearby town.

Yad Vashem said the photos were “never-before-seen," but many in the collection had in fact been published on Twitter, in a research publication, and a recent PBS documentary. The group acknowledged the error in reply to a query from The Associated Press.