Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break

The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes' fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse, weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

When they were still unable to reach a verdict by the middle of last week, the jurors were given Thursday off before an already scheduled court holiday on Friday. They hadn't provided any inkling where they stood in their deliberations last week after sending two notes to the federal judge presiding over the case the previous week.