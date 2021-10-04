Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes crews vote to authorize strike

Loeb has said his goal is to reach an agreement, not to “have a dispute,” but noted the vote was about the “quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry.”

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has said it is “incomprehensible that the AMPTP, an ensemble that includes media mega-corporations collectively worth trillions of dollars, claims it cannot provide behind-the-scenes crews with basic human necessities like adequate sleep, meal breaks, and living wages.”

The union added its members worked through the pandemic to ensure their business emerged intact. "Now, we cannot and will not accept a deal that leaves us with an unsustainable outcome.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Hollywood crews last walked out in October 1945, otherwise known as “Bloody Friday," when a six-month strike by set decorators resulted in a riot at the Warner Bros. studio gates.

Many prominent names in Hollywood have voiced public support for the crews demands. Actor and producer Octavia Spencer tweeted her support Monday.

“I hope #AMPTP does the right thing and sits down again,” Spencer wrote. “They’re not asking for anything unreasonable.”