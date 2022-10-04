Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023

“It’s now representing not only the place of Hollywood, but it signifies the entertainment industry, and LA is the entertainment capital of the world," Jeff Zarrinnam with the Hollywood Sign Trust said Monday.

The 45-foot-tall (13-meter) sign in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles is repainted every decade.

This story has been corrected to show that the original sign was shortened before the 1978 replacement.

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

