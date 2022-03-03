Holiday's basket caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119

Miami lost despite shooting 21 of 44 from 3-point range. Herro led the way by scoring 30 points and shooting 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks. Middleton scored 26, Holiday had 25 and Portis added 15.

Gabe Vincent had 21, Bam Adebayo 18, Duncan Robinson 15 and Caleb Martin 12 for the Heat.

Miami appeared to have the game in hand when it took a 113-99 lead with a 9-0 run that featured two 3-pointers from Vincent and one from Herro.

But the Bucks wouldn’t go away.

They got the lead down to two points twice in the last two minutes, but the Heat responded each time as Herro sank a 16-foot jumper and Adebayo made a 12-footer.

Then Middleton's shot put the Bucks back in striking range before Holiday delivered the knockout blow.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami played its 35th road game Wednesday and goes back on the road to face Brooklyn on Thursday. The Heat have played the most road games of any NBA team. After the trip to Brooklyn, the Heat will be at home for 11 of their next 12 games. ... Kyle Lowry missed a second straight game due to personal reasons.

Bucks: Mike Budenholzer earned his 200th win as the Bucks coach. He owns a 200-90 record in four seasons at Milwaukee and is 413-287 in nine seasons overall.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Heat are 2-0 against the Nets this season after winning 106-93 in Brooklyn on Oct. 27 and 115-111 in Miami on Feb. 12.

Bucks: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday in their first road game since Feb. 10. In their only previous matchup this season, the Bucks beat the Bulls 94-90 on Jan. 21 in Milwaukee.

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts in front of Miami Heat's Max Strus after making a basket and being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Miami Heat's Caleb Martin shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Miami Heat's Tyler Herro drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo looks to pass around Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra react during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash