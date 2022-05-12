Holiday stops Celtics' last 2 plays, Bucks take 3-2 lead

Smart drove to the basket but Holiday blocked him and came away with the ball, throwing it off Smart while falling out of bounds. Pat Connaughton made a pair of free throws with six seconds left, then Holiday stole the ball from Smart on his desperation dash for a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

The have Bucks won two of the three games in Boston to swipe home-court advantage.

Antetokounmpo had his best shooting game of the series, going 16 for 27, but he also committed seven turnovers.

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points for Boston, 16 of them in the third — and 12 of those in the last four minutes of the quarter, when Boston turned a 71-68 edge into a 12-point lead.

The Bucks scored nine of the game’s first 11 points, but Boston closed the gap midway through the quarter. The Celtics ran off 11 straight points early in the second, capped by a Marcus Smart steal, tossed ahead to Brown for an alley-oop to Tatum that brought the crowd to its feet.

But the Bucks scored 17 of the next 24 points to make it 58-55 with nine minutes left in third.

INJURED

The Celtics were without big man Robert Williams III for the second straight game — and the fourth time this postseason — because of left knee soreness. He had been listed as questionable before being ruled out pregame.

Milwaukee remained without Khris Middleton, who has done some on-court work as he attempts to come back from a sprained left knee. He has not played since April 20 in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Bulls.

“He’s done a little bit on the court and we’re feeling good about where he is and optimistic,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But it’s kind of the same update it’s been for the last handful of days”

Milwaukee guard George Hill (abdominal soreness) did play.

TIP-INS

Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-6 former Celtic, took in the game from the front row, under the basket. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were also at the game. ... The Celtics only had two turnovers in the first half, to nine for the Bucks. ... Celtics subs Daniel Theis and Derrick White made their first nine shots.

Caption Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the final seconds of play during the second half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, right, makes the shot after grabbing a rebound following a missed free throw by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the final seconds of play against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) is embraced by Pat Connaughton while celebrating after blocking a shot by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the final seconds of play during the second half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, left, celebrates in front of stunned Boston Celtics fans after Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to pivot around Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)